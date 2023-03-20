site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: white-soxs-a-j-alexy-optioned-to-triple-a-charlotte | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
White Sox's A.J. Alexy: Optioned to Triple-A Charlotte
By
RotoWire Staff
Mar 20, 2023
at
7:26 pm ET
•
1 min read
Alexy was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte by the White Sox on Monday.
Alexy made just one appearance in the Cactus League, and he allowed two runs in 0.2 innings of work with two walks. The right-hander will likely see time with the White Sox before the end of 2023 as an up-and-down arm who offers no fantasy relevance.
More News
6H ago
• by RotoWire Staff
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
01/30/2023
• by RotoWire Staff
01/24/2023
• by RotoWire Staff
01/10/2023
• by RotoWire Staff
01/04/2023
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Scott White
• 15 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read