White Sox's A.J. Puckett: Dealt to White Sox in Cabrera trade
The Royals traded Puckett and minor-league pitcher Andre Davis to the White Sox on Sunday in exchange for outfielder Melky Cabrera and cash considerations.
The 22-year-old Puckett, an early selection in the 2016 first-year player draft, is held in high esteem by scouts for his plus changeup and above-average command. He's had uneven results at High-A Wilmington this season, producing a 3.90 ERA and 98:46 K:BB over 108.1 innings, but gives the White Sox yet another promising pitching prospect to dream on. He'll likely stick around at the High-A level and report to Winston-Salem with his new organization.
