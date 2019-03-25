Puckett posted March 13 on his personal Instagram account that he underwent Tommy John surgery.

Puckett didn't pitch at all in 2018 while trying to rehab from elbow pain but ultimately opted to go under the knife this spring after failing to show significant improvement. The 2016 second-round pick has yet to pitch above the High-A level and will likely turn 25 years old by the time he's ready for competitive action, effectively taking him off the radar as a prospect.

