Bummer (knee) was activated from the 15-day injured list and will serve as the 27th man for Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

Bummer has been sidelined the last couple weeks by a right knee strain, but he'll rejoin the active roster without requiring a minor-league rehab assignment. The 28-year-old is likely to remain on the big-league roster beyond Sunday, so the White Sox will need to send down another player after the twin bill.