Bummer (knee) believes he can return from the injured list in the minimum 15 days, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Bummer will be eligible to return May 22 and seemingly has a chance to do so, but it's unclear whether his optimism is shared by the White Sox organization. He wasn't at his best prior to the injury, as he struggled to a 4.91 ERA and 1.73 WHIP in 11 innings.