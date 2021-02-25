Bummer arrived late to spring training but is not behind other pitchers, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Bummer was his wife for the birth of their first child and missed the beginning of camp, but knowing his daughter's delivery date was scheduled near the start of spring training, he went to Arizona during January and worked out a specific routine with the training staff. "Everything feels good. I feel pretty confident with where I'm at, that I'm not behind and I'm really right where I want to be," said the pitcher. Bummer, who had a biceps injury that limited him to nine games in 2020, is expected to serve as a top setup man in the White Sox's bullpen.