Bummer tossed a scoreless eighth inning Sunday and remained in the contest to preserve a tie game in the bottom of the ninth. However, the lefty loaded the bases with one out before he was replaced by Liam Hendriks, who walked in the winning run. Bummer has now been charged with losses in each of his last two outings, and he's posted a 3.06 ERA in 17.2 innings this year.