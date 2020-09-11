Bummber (biceps) could be activated off the injured list during the White Sox's final road trip of the season, which begins Sept. 18 in Cincinnati, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander has been on the shelf since early August due to the left biceps strain and subsequent nerve issue, but he appears to be closing in on a return. Bummer allowed only one run with a 12:4 K:BB over 7.1 innings to begin the season and had a 2.13 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with 27 holds in 2019, so he could provide a significant boost to the bullpen for the closing stretch.