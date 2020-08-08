Bummer was diagnosed with left biceps soreness following his removal from Friday's game.
Bummer is set to be re-evaluated by the White Sox on Saturday, after which the team could get a better idea of the severity of the issue. The southpaw pitched 1.2 scoreless innings Friday prior to his removal, allowing one hit and two walks while failing to record a strikeout.
More News
-
White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Exits with apparent injury•
-
White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Picks up first win•
-
White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Nails down bullpen spot•
-
White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Lands extension with White Sox•
-
White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Picks up 16th hold•
-
White Sox's Aaron Bummer: No runs allowed in second half•