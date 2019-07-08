Bummer allowed a solo home run and a walk over two innings to pick up the hold in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Cubs.

Bummer is fitting in quite nicely in the set up role he wrested away from an ineffective Kelvin Herrera, posting a 1.89 ERA with 34 strikeouts over 33.1 innings. The home run was just the second he's allowed in 2019.