Bummer was removed from Friday's game with an apparent injury, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Bummer entered in the sixth inning of Friday's contest and threw 30 pitches over 1.2 innings, but he was examined by the training staff and removed from the game. The nature and severity of the injury are unclear.
More News
-
White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Dealing with left biceps soreness•
-
White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Picks up first win•
-
White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Nails down bullpen spot•
-
White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Lands extension with White Sox•
-
White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Picks up 16th hold•
-
White Sox's Aaron Bummer: No runs allowed in second half•