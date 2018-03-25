White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Gets Opening Day roster spot
The White Sox will include Bummer in their bullpen when their season opens Thursday against the Royals, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
With a 3.60 ERA and 13 strikeouts over 10 innings in Cactus League play, Bummer did enough to beat out Robbie Ross for one of the final openings in the bullpen. Though the White Sox are short on quality relief talent, Bummer isn't expected to ascend quickly in the bullpen hierarchy after largely failing to impress in his 30 appearances with the big club a season ago. The lefty finished with a 4.50 ERA and 17:15 K:BB across 22 innings.
