White Sox manager Rick Renteria feels Bummer can be a closer, David Just of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Bummer is having a breakout season in the bullpen, and Renteria made a case for him as an All-Star and a closer on Saturday. "He's got good enough stuff to do that," Renteria said of Bummer closing. "I think nobody would mistake that his stuff is light's out. When he's good he can dominate any hitter." Alex Colome has filled the closer's role well for the White Sox, so Bummer's not about to be promoted unless the team falls out of wild-card contention and trades Colome. Bummer, who has one save and eight holds, has a 1.95 ERA with one home run allowed and 28 strikeouts over 27.2 innings.

