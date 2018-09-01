White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Joins big-league club
Bummer was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.
Bummer last saw the majors in early June, and had a solid 3.26 ERA and 21:6 K:BB over 19.1 innings. The 24-year-old did have allow a .321 opponent batting average and a 1.71 WHIP, which suggests some regression was likely in order. The 24-year-old could be used as a situational left-hander while with the White Sox.
More News
-
White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Sent to minors•
-
White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Kept away from righty hitters•
-
White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Gets Opening Day roster spot•
-
White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Throws scoreless inning Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Part of failed closer committee•
-
White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Summoned to majors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...