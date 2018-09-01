Bummer was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.

Bummer last saw the majors in early June, and had a solid 3.26 ERA and 21:6 K:BB over 19.1 innings. The 24-year-old did have allow a .321 opponent batting average and a 1.71 WHIP, which suggests some regression was likely in order. The 24-year-old could be used as a situational left-hander while with the White Sox.

