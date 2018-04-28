White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Kept away from righty hitters
Bummer pitched a third of an inning and uncorked a wild pitch in Friday's 7-4 extra-inning win over the Royals.
The wild pitch allowed Whit Merrifield to score and moved Mike Moustakas to second base, setting the stage for him to score the tying run later in the inning. If possible, the White Sox are limiting Bummer to left-handed batters only, as was the case Friday when he was brought on to face Lucas Duda. He's faced one batter in each of his last three outings. The 24-year-old southpaw is limiting lefty hitters to a .563 OPS while righties are at .839 this season.
