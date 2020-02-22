Play

Bummer signed a five year, $16 million contract extension with the White Sox on Saturday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Bummer was effective in 2019 while serving as the setup man for the White Sox as he recorded a 2.13 ERA and 0.99 WHIP over 67.2 innings. While the southpaw's fantasy impact could be limited behind closer Alex Colome and newly-acquired Steve Cishek, Bummer will look to build on his impressive campaign in 2020.

