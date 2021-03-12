Bummer allowed two runs on one hit and two walks while striking out two in two-thirds of an inning in Thursday's spring game against the Reds.
This was Bummer's debut in Cactus League play. The left-hander has been a high-leverage contributor out of the bullpen, emerging as the team's primary setup man during a breakout 2019 campaign. A biceps injury limited him in 2020, but he returns as a setup option from the left side for closer Liam Hendriks.
