White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Nails down bullpen spot
Bummer is considered a lock to make the White Sox's bullpen, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. He's struck out five and walked two with no hits allowed over four scoreless spring innings.
Bummer is the poster child for spring-training stats don't matter. After surrendering nine runs and 11 hits in six spring innings during the 2019 Cactus League, he became the White Sox's most reliable reliever in the regular season. He claimed the setup role from Kelvin Herrera and earned 27 holds while posting a 2.13 ERA. The White Sox were so impressed, they re-signed the left-hander to a five-year deal in February. Bummer from the left and Steve Cishek from the right give opposing batters different looks in the late innings.
