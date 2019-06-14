Bummer tossed a scoreless ninth inning to pick up the save against the Yankees on Thursday, allowing one hit while striking out two.

Alex Colome was presumably unavailable after recording a five-out save Wednesday, so Bummer got the nod to finish things off. The 25-year-old did so in strong fashion, blanking the Yankees to pick up his first save in the big leagues. Through 18 appearances, Bummer owns a 1.37 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 20:5 K:BB.