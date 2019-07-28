Bummer walked one in a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Twins.

Bummer, who earned his team-leading 11th hold, has not allowed a run and sports a 0.75 ERA over the last 10 games. As the trade deadline approaches, Bummer is in position to take over as the team's closer if the White Sox opt to trade existing closer Alex Colome.