Manager Tony La Russa said Thursday that Bummer (shoulder) isn't yet throwing off a mound, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Bummer has been on the injured list since June 12 due to a left lat strain but has made slow progress in his recovery over the past month. He's unlikely to have a return timetable until he's able to progress in a throwing program.
