White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Wednesday that Bummer (shoulder/lat) is on track to be ready for Opening Day, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Bummer came down with some discomfort in his left shoulder/lat in early February and is behind the other relievers in White Sox camp, but there doesn't seem to be a whole lot of concern. "I think he's on pace. I haven't heard anything different," said Grifol. "He's feeling good ... the last time I spoke to our trainers, he's on pace." Bummer, 29, might be in line for a healthy share of saves this season on the South Side of Chicago given the uncertainty around Liam Hendriks following his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis in January.