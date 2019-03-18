White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Optioned to Triple-A
Bummer was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.
Bummer seemed to have a shot at a bullpen role but will have to make the case for a roster spot during his time in the minors. His 12.00 ERA in six spring innings can't have helped him as he pushed for a job.
