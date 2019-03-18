Bummer was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.

Bummer seemed to have a shot at a bullpen role but will have to make the case for a roster spot during his time in the minors. His 12.00 ERA in six spring innings can't have helped him as he pushed for a job.

