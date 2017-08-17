Bummer allowed a hit to the only batter he faced in the ninth inning of Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers. He was charged with an earned run.

This was the White Sox's first save opportunity since they traded Tyler Clippard, so we watched with some interest. Manager Rick Renteria tried to navigate the inning by matching up right-on-righty and lefty-on-lefty. Bummer entered the game after Gregory Infante to face Cody Bellinger, who delivered a single and came around to score on a hit allowed by Jake Petricka. None of the closing candidates are inspiring and if Renteria continues to play the matchup game, fantasy owners are left hoping that a given matchup favors them.