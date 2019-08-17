Bummer tossed two scoreless innings and struck out one in Friday's 7-2 win over the Angels.

The performance earned Bummer his 16th hold of the year. Bummer has allowed two runs on nine hits and two walks across six appearances in August, striking out seven in that span. For the year, the set-up man has a 1.65 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 49 innings pitched, adding a 42:15 K:BB. He's still unlikely to see many save chances behind closer Alex Colome.