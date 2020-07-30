Bummer (1-0) struck out two over a scoreless eighth inning and was credited with the win in a 4-0 victory over Cleveland.

Bummer was the pitcher of record when the White Sox plated four runs in the top of the ninth inning. The left-hander was one-fourth of the White Sox's best-pitched game of the season. No. 1 starter Lucas Giolito gave them six strong innings followed by Evan Marshall, Bummer and Alex Colome. Bummer earned his role as a setup man in 2019 when he posted a 2.13 ERA over 67.2 innings.