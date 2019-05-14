Bummer worked around a walk in one-third of an inning to record his second hold in Monday's 5-2 win over the Indians.

Bummer was used as the bridge from starter Reynaldo Lopez to closer Alex Colome, a nod to the good work he's done since being called up from Triple-A Charlotte. He's allowed two hits and two walks over 9.1 scoreless innings since his promotion and appears to be in the mix for high-leverage and setup work. The eighth inning had been the domain of Kelvin Herrera, but he's allowed runs in six of his last 10 appearances, a stretch that includes 14 hits, six walks and 10 runs allowed.