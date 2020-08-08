Bummer (biceps) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday.
Bummer was removed from Friday's win against Cleveland after throwing 30 pitches and will miss several games as a result of a left biceps strain. The southpaw had been dominant out of the bullpen for the White Sox to begin the season, recording a 1.23 ERA and 12:4 K:BB over 7.1 innings across seven appearances. Evan Marshall and Steve Cishek could see an uptick in higher-leverage opportunities while Bummer is sidelined.
