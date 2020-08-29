Bummer has progressed to playing catch at the team's alternate training site, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Bummer has been on the injured list since Aug. 8 with left biceps soreness so the report that he is starting to throw is very encouraging in terms of his rehab progress. There is still no timeline for his official return and one likely won't be set until he starts throwing off a mound.
