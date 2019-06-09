Bummer got the only batter he faced to earn his fourth hold in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Royals.

Bummer came on to mop up the eighth for Lucas Giolito and held the fort for closer Alex Colome to save the game. It was the second straight Giolito start in which Bummer entered the eighth inning with men on and held the lead. Bummer has allowed one earned run over 17.1 innings and moved into a prominent bullpen role.