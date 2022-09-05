Bummer (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Monday.
Bummer sustained a left lat strain in mid-June, but he's been throwing off a mound for several weeks and began a rehab assignment last week. The southpaw allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out two in two innings over two rehab appearances and has now been cleared to rejoin Chicago's bullpen, where he should factor into some setup duties down the stretch.
