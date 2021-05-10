Bummer struck out three over 1.2 scoreless innings in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Royals.
Bummer retired all five batters faced has sorted out the mechanical issues that bedeviled him early in the season. He's thrown six straight scoreless outings, spanning six innings, and hasn't walked a batter during that stretch. The setup man had opened the season with six walks over 5.1 innings (seven appearances).
