Bummer (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Bummer has been on the shelf since late June with a strained hamstring, but he'll rejoin the White Sox for the start of the second half. The left-hander has 10 holds and two saves with a 3.26 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 43:17 K:BB over 30.1 innings this season and should return to a high-leverage role for Chicago.
