Bummer picked up the save Saturday against the Tigers, allowing one run on one hit while striking out one and walking none over one inning.

Although Bummer gave up a run in the 11th inning of Saturday's contest, the White Sox had already given him two runs of wiggle room. Bummer was credited with the save, his second of the season. In five innings this month, the reliever has a blown save and two wins in addition to Saturday's save.