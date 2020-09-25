Bummer allowed a hit and struck out one over a scoreless eighth inning in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Cleveland.
Bummer was activated from the injured list earlier in the day and resumed his role as the White Sox's eighth-inning bridge to closer Alex Colome. Unfortunately, two relievers before him conspired to give away Chicago's three-run lead in the seventh inning, and Bummer's appearance took on less significance.
More News
-
White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Back from biceps injury•
-
White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Looks good in throwing session•
-
White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Could return next weekend•
-
White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Transferred to 45-day IL•
-
White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Has nerve issue•
-
White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Playing catch•