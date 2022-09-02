Bummer (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday.
The move creates space for the White Sox to select Mark Payton's contract. It should have minimal impact on Bummer's return timeline, as he's eligible to return as soon as Saturday. He might not return quite that soon, but he shouldn't be out too much longer, as he began a rehab assignment Tuesday.
