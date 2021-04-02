Bummer (0-1) allowed two unearned runs on two hits and one walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning and was tagged with the 4-3 loss to the Angels on Thursday.

Holding a one-run lead entering the eighth inning, the White Sox were set up for a season-opening win and the debut of new closer Liam Hendricks, but Bummer couldn't work around a couple of fielding miscues. On a fielder's choice, Nick Madrigal's throw drew Tim Anderson off the second-base bag, then a Yasmani Grandal passed ball advanced runners. A single, a walk and a sacrifice fly later, and Opening Day went from a delight to a bummer. Bummer's been stellar out of the bullpen for the White Sox the previous two seasons and has earned the role as a setup man.