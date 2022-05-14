Bummer (knee) has thrown a bullpen session but has yet to resume sprinting, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Bummer has been on the injured list with a strained right knee since Monday. The fact that he's been able to throw is undoubtedly a good sign, but whether or not he'll be back when first eligible remains to be seen.
More News
-
White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Anticipates short stay•
-
White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Hits injured list as expected•
-
White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Ticketed for IL with sore knee•
-
White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Records loss in extra innings•
-
White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Secures save Saturday•
-
White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Charged with Game 2 loss•