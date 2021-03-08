Bummer threw a perfect inning in a "B" game Sunday against the Dodgers, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Bummer faced opponents for the first time this spring in what turned out to be a bullpen day against the Dodgers. "I was happy to get out there and face their hitters, work on things, throw to [Jonathan] Lucroy and get more familiar with him," Bummer said. "Overall a good day for the first time. Hopefully getting into a game soon." Bummer arrived to camp late after staying back for the birth of a child. That put him slightly behind others, but the left-hander has plenty of time to get ready for the regular season. He's expected to be the primary setup man for closer Liam Hendriks.
