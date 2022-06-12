Bummer was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a left lat strain.
It had not negatively impacted his performance, as Bummer has a 10-inning scoreless streak going over his last 12 appearances. Tanner Banks was recalled to take his place in the bullpen.
