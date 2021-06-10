Bummer (0-4) allowed three runs on two hits, a walk and a wild pitch to pick up the loss against the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Bummer entered a clean eighth inning after Lance Lynn cruised through seven innings of one-run ball. After getting the first out, Bummer struck out Riley Adams on a pitch in a dirt that got by catcher Yasmani Grandal. That was followed by an infield hit, a single and a botched double play, and the White Sox were down 4-2. The right-hander has allowed runs in six of his last nine outings, allowing 10 runs (nine earned) over 7.2 innings.