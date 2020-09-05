Bummer (biceps) was transferred to the 45-day injured list Saturday.
Bummer will shift to the 45-day IL to clear a spot on the 40-man roster as he deals with a nerve issue near his biceps. The southpaw could still return prior to the end of the season, but his status depends on how his nerve issue responds to his throwing program.
