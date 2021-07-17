Bummer allowed four runs on two hits, one walk and two wild pitches over two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Astros.
Bummer, who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday, had issues with control and needed 29 pitches without finishing the inning. On the plus side, he hit 96.3 mph.
More News
-
White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Returns from injured list•
-
White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Placed on IL with hamstring strain•
-
White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Shines in 10th hold•
-
White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Closes out Tigers•
-
White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Tough luck in loss•
-
White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Notches first save•