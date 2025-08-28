Civale (3-9) took the loss Wednesday against the Royals, allowing five runs on five hits and one walk in 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

Civale has now yielded at least four runs in three of his last four outings, which comes on the heels of a three-start streak with no earned runs. Through 67 innings overall since landing with the White Sox, the 33-year-old right-hander has a shaky 5.37 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 55:26 K:BB over 67 frames. Civale is next set to toe the rubber against the division-rival Twins, who do have a weak .693 OPS since the beginning of August.