Civale didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Guardians, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks over 5.2 innings while striking out three in the 5-6 defeat.

Civale cruised through the first five innings, allowing just one hit, but came undone in the sixth, giving up a three-run homer to Kyle Manzardo as part of a four-run frame that ended his outing. The 30-year-old has struggled to limit damage since joining the White Sox, surrendering four or more earned runs in three of his six starts with the team. Over that span, he's posted a 5.58 ERA with 15 walks and an 0-4 record, continuing a frustrating trend of inconsistency.