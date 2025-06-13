White Sox manager Will Venable said Friday that Civale will start Sunday's game against the Rangers, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Civale's trade request from the Brewers revolved around their decision to move him to the bullpen, and his wish was granted Friday morning with a trade to Chicago. He'll immediately slot into the starting rotation and will make his White Sox debut Sunday. Civale logged a 4.91 ERA over 22.0 innings with the Brewers and pitched into the sixth inning just once in five starts this season.