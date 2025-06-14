White Sox's Aaron Civale: Officially added to roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox added Civale to their active roster Saturday.
Civale was acquired by Chicago in a trade with Milwaukee on Friday. He's slated to make his White Sox debut as a starter Sunday versus Texas. To make room for Civale on the 26-man roster, lefty reliever Tyler Gilbert was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte.
