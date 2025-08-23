Civale took a no-decision Friday against the Twins, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks in five innings. He struck out five.

Civale was able to make it through three scoreless innings to begin his outing, but a Royce Lewis grand slam in the fourth inning left a major mark on the hurler's ledger. The veteran right-hander has now fanned at least five in five of his last six starts, though the four walks Friday did tie a season high. Civale has a 5.05 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 51:25 K:BB over 62.1 innings for the White Sox this year, and he'll likely remain a volatile fantasy option next week at home versus the division-rival Royals.