Civale (1-4) took the loss against Toronto on Saturday, allowing five runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out two across seven innings.

Civale put the White Sox on the back foot after yielding leadoff home run to Bo Bichette before giving up three more runs on five singles in the second. Civale seemed to settle in and kept the Blue Jays off the board over the next four frames, but he was tagged for another run by virtue of a Vladimir Guerrero solo shot in the seventh. It was Civale's longest outing of the season, but it was the second start in which he allowed five runs and he now sits with a 5.03 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 34 innings. He'll look for his first win with the White Sox in his next start, tentatively slated for next weekend at home against the Giants.