Civale (1-3) took the loss Sunday against Texas, allowing two runs on six hits and four walks across five innings. He struck out four.

Civale made his first start in a White Sox uniform Sunday after being dealt to Chicago from Milwaukee on Friday. He had uncharacteristically poor control, walking four batters for the first time in 12 starts, dating back to the 2024 campaign. The veteran right-hander could be a trade candidate once again as the deadline approaches, but in the meantime, he has a safe spot in the White Sox rotation. In 27 innings this season, Civale owns a 4.67 ERA and a 23:11 K:BB. He's on track to face the surging Blue Jays for his next start.